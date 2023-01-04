Demand for AC buses on intra-district routes goes up

January 04, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - MYSURU

A sudden demand for travel on AC buses on routes within Mysuru district and neighboring districts has prompted the KSRTC to ply more such buses which were not in much use since they were lacking patronage on intra-city routes in the city.

The Mysuru KSRTC division has 32 AC buses that were earlier plied only on the intra-city routes here. In the absence of passenger load, their services on some routes had to be suspended since the running cost of such buses was high.

The KSRTC received suggestions from passengers on running AC buses on some alternative routes. The services found many takers and almost all 32 buses were now being used for operations within the district and neighboring Mandya and Kodagu district and also on select routes in the city, especially to Chamundi Hills and Infosys campus in Hebbal.

KSRTC Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar said AC buses were introduced to Saragur, Kushalnagar, Malavalli, Nanjangud and other places and the passenger response was good. “The demand for luxury services on inter-district and intra-district routes has encouraged us to operate more trips of AC buses on those routes,” he said.