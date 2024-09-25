Demand for a quick govt. decision fulfilling Panchamasali quota is unfair, says Minister

The demand by some leaders of the Panchamasali Reservation Agitation Committee that the State government take a decision in three days on recategorisation of Panchamasali Lingayat community undr Other Backward Classes 2 A group is unfair, Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Athani recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some leaders have warned of an agitation if their demand is not met in three days. This is unfair,” he added.

“Including Panchamasalis in 2A is a serious policy decision that can have several ramifications. It needs to be taken within the framework of the law. It will be done as per due procedure. It cannot be rushed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He appealed to the committee leaders to realise that no amount of political rallies or agitations can lead to reservation benefits.

“We have seen this several times before. Such benefits are accorded only after Constitutional bodies like the Backward Classes Commission conduct studies and submit reports to the government. The legislature concerned should pass laws implementing the reports,” he said.

To a query, he said that BJP MLA and Panchamasali leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has to introspect as to why his party government has been unable to fulfil the demand, before pointing fingers at the Congress. “What were the Ministers of his party and fellow legislators doing during that period? Why talk about protests against the government during the winter session now? He should introspect on such things first,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Responding to the demand by the Mantralayam Math seer about liberating Hindu temples from government control, the Minister said that all temples are independent agencies.

“Most of the temples, especially the big ones, are governed by local committees and elected bodies. Some are run by trusts. Only a few are directly administered by the government,” he said.

He refused to talk about the TTD prasadam adulteration controversy saying: “What can we say about it, sitting in Athani and Gokak?” He said that the law will take its own course in the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

He dismissed reports of some people flying flags of Palestine in some towns as attempts at treason. “Legal action can be taken if the flag of our enemy country is displayed,” he said.

“We need to realise that not all Muslim countries are against India. Some Muslim countries have friendly relations with India. All should not be seen through the same lens. Of course, the police should initiate action against offenders who indulge in anti-national activities,” he said.

To a query, he said that there is neither discontent nor lack of coordination between Congress leaders in the district unit of the party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.