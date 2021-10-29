Deluge: Minister to hold meeting on Nov. 1

MYSURU

29 October 2021 19:32 IST

Officials expected to put forth details on damage caused, estimated loss

The damage caused by the recent rain and the loss suffered in the deluge in Mysuru will be discussed at the meeting to be presided over by Minister in charge of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts S.T. Somashekar here on November 1.

This is the first such meeting where the officials are expected to put forth details on the damage caused to properties and the estimated loss as the city recorded the highest-ever rains in the recent past. Engineers and officials from the Mysuru City Corporation are in the process of assessing the damage and loss with spot inspections.

The Mysuru City Corporation was criticised for its alleged failure in clearing clogged storm-water drains which are being blamed for the inundation as the drain network was missing at several places. The neighbourhoods beyond the Outer Ring Road were among the affected ones with blocked drains flooding the houses and several low-lying areas.

The Minister will also be discussing other issues, including the works taken up by the Mysore Urban Development Authority, at the Zilla Panchayat meeting hall at 1 p.m.

Officials from MCC, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation, Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Police, NHAI, Cauvery Niravani Nigama, and also from the newly-formed town panchayats and city municipal councils have been asked to attend the meeting with relevant documents.

The MLAs and the councillors are expected to highlight the problems faced by the residents during the recent rain havoc. The meeting is expected to discuss measures to be taken for preventing deluge in the coming years.