Delivery executive of a private company killed in a freak accident

September 25, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 26-year-old delivery executive of an electronic appliances showroom was killed when the scooter he was riding crashed into a BBMP garbage truck parked near Jayanagar metro station in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Jayalinga, resident of Yelachenahalli. He was returning home from work in the late hours. Jayalinga had joined work a month ago and is survived by his wife and seven month old child.

Jayalinga while riding the scooter failed to notice the truck parked haphazardly and crashed into it after losing control. Due to the impact, the body was struck along with the vehicle and later the police had to call a crane to remove the body.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jayanagar traffic police have registered a case against the civic officials and the truck owner for unauthorized parking of the garbage truck. The police are awaiting for the post mortem report and verifying the CCTV footage to ascertain the exact reason behind the accident .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.