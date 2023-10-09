Delivery executive hacked to death during Ganesha procession in Bengaluru, three arrested

October 09, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 25-year-old delivery executive was hacked to death while his mother and friend were injured when a group of youth attacked them with lethal weapons over a trivial row over dancing during a Ganesha immersion procession on Ramanjaneya Temple Road in Adugodi on Sunday night. The Adugodi police swung into action and arrested the accused identified as Vinay, Alex and Prashanth, in a matter of hours, while taking several others into custody for questioning to ascertain their roles.

The entire incident was caught on camera and circulated on social media. The deceased Srinivasa had a tiff with the accused last month over the same issue over dancing in the procession and the fight between them was resolved amicably, police sources said. However, on Sunday the opponent gang’s Ganesha procession reached in front of his house and the gang started dancing. Irritated, Srinivasa asked them to move away, which led to heated arguments. The accused then attacked Srinivasa with lethal weapons. Indira, his mother, and Ranjith, his friend were also injured in the attack when they tried to save Srinivasa.

The accused later escaped leaving the Ganesha idol on the road. Panic gripped the area. Soon heavy police deployment was made to ensure law and order and to secure the scene of crime. The police shifted the victims to the hospital where Srinivasa was declared ‘brought dead’.

