Delivery executive appears for questioning after consuming poison, rushed to hospital

February 10, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - Bengaluru

Tension gripped the personnel at Chandra Layout police station when a 30-year-old delivery executive, accused of harassing his female friend, came to the station to face inquiry and informed the police that he had consumed poison.

The police rushed him to KIMS hospital where the doctors treated him and he is now said to be out of danger.

The accused Anil was allegedly harassing his female friend with whom he had a relationship. Anil forced her to continue the relationship while she wanted to quit. Unable to bear the harassment, she approached the station and filed a complaint accusing him of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and verbally abusing her over phone.

The police then summoned Anil for questioning. The police are awaiting for his recovery to question him.

