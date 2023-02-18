Delivery boy killed over unboxing parcel, 1 arrested in Arsikere

February 18, 2023 04:15 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan

Arsikere police arrested a person on February 18 on the charge of murdering a delivery boy working for an e-commerce company.

Hemanth Datta, 20, a resident of Lakshmipuram in Arsikere allegedly murdered Hemanth Naik, 23, of Halekallanayakanahalli in Arsikere taluk.

Hemanth Naik had been missing since February 7. The following day, his brother Manju Naik filed a complaint with Arsikere Town police. Later, his body was found near the railway track at Anchekoplu in Arsikere taluk.

The police said Hemanth Datta had ordered a phone via Flipkart. Hemanth Naik had gone to deliver the parcel on February 7. They had an argument over unboxing the parcel. The argument ended when Hemanth Datta allegedly stabbed Hemanth Naik to death. He kept the body in a gunny bag. Later, he threw the bag near Anchekoplu. He poured petrol on the body and set it on fire.

The accused has been remanded in judicial custody.

Arsikere Railway Police had booked a case after finding the body. Later, the case was transferred to Arsikere Town police station.