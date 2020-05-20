Delivering Iftar parcels this ramzan

HUBBALLI

Food is being taken to the doorsteps of those fasting

As the Ramzan month of fasting is ending soon, lockdown restrictions have forced total cancellation of Iftar parties hosted by organisations, individuals and families. However, a few have found ways to still host the same without violating restriction norms.

Old Hubballi saw conclusion of one such event on Monday with a former municipal councillor hosting Iftar party the ‘corona way’. The family members of Altaf Navaz Kittur decided to take ‘Iftar’ to the doorsteps of those fasting.

For three days till Monday, nearly 1,500 families of different localities received food packets by the Kittur family daily. The usual dish on the menu, biryani rice and mutton khurma were neatly packed and delivered to the families by volunteers following safety measures. President of Anjuman E Islam Mohammed Yousuf Savanur had symbolically inaugurated the ‘Iftar party’ in the presence of Mr. Altaf Kittur who is also vice-president of Anjuman E Islam.

Meanwhile, Mr. Savanur told The Hindu that under the supervision of Anjuman E Islam, thousands of food packets had been distributed through 130 mosques and local jamats. “Considering the lockdown restrictions, we routed the distribution through jamats as it is they (jamats) who know who is poor and who is in need,” Mr. Savanur said.