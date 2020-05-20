Karnataka

Delivering Iftar parcels this ramzan

Food is being taken to the doorsteps of those fasting

As the Ramzan month of fasting is ending soon, lockdown restrictions have forced total cancellation of Iftar parties hosted by organisations, individuals and families. However, a few have found ways to still host the same without violating restriction norms.

Old Hubballi saw conclusion of one such event on Monday with a former municipal councillor hosting Iftar party the ‘corona way’. The family members of Altaf Navaz Kittur decided to take ‘Iftar’ to the doorsteps of those fasting.

For three days till Monday, nearly 1,500 families of different localities received food packets by the Kittur family daily. The usual dish on the menu, biryani rice and mutton khurma were neatly packed and delivered to the families by volunteers following safety measures. President of Anjuman E Islam Mohammed Yousuf Savanur had symbolically inaugurated the ‘Iftar party’ in the presence of Mr. Altaf Kittur who is also vice-president of Anjuman E Islam.

Meanwhile, Mr. Savanur told The Hindu that under the supervision of Anjuman E Islam, thousands of food packets had been distributed through 130 mosques and local jamats. “Considering the lockdown restrictions, we routed the distribution through jamats as it is they (jamats) who know who is poor and who is in need,” Mr. Savanur said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 10:46:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/delivering-iftar-parcels-this-ramzan/article31635395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY