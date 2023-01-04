Delimitation exercise whittles down ZP constituencies in Mysuru district

January 04, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The number of Zilla Panchayat constituencies in Mysuru have now been fixed at 46, down from 49 seats during the last elections held in 2016.

According to a draft notification by Karnataka Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission dated January 2, 2023, the number of Zilla Panchayat constituencies in Mysuru has been put at 46, which includes 9 in Nanjangud taluk panchayat, six each in T Narsipur, Mysuru, Hunsur and Periyapatna taluk panchayats, four each in H.D. Kote and Saligrama taluk panchayats, while K.R. Nagar and Sargur taluk panchayats have three and two seats respectively.

Similiarly, the number of taluk panchayat constituencies in Mysuru district have come from the earlier 187 to 160 in the draft notification.

While Nanjangud taluk panchayat will have 28 members, T Narsipur taluk panchayat and Mysuru taluk panchayat will have 20 members each, Hunsur taluk panchyayat will have 23 members, Periyapatna taluk panchayat will have 22 members, H.D. Kote taluk panchayat will have 16 members, Saligrama taluk panchayat will have 13 members while K.R. Nagar and Sargur taluk panchayats will have 9 members each.

The draft notification also contains the areas coming under each taluk and zilla panchayat constituencies.

The Karnataka Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission, which published the draft notification on January 2, has invited objections on the number of elected members of zilla panchayat and taluk panchayats of Mysuru district by 5 p.m. on January 16.

The objections can be submitted online on website https://rdpr.karnataka.gov.in/rdc/public/ by clicking on public suggestions available on the left side of the home page.

Alternatively, the objections can be submitted personally or by post to Karnataka Panchayat Raj Delimitation Commission, 3 rd Gate, 2 nd Floor, Room No. 222/A, Multistoreyed Building, Dr. Ambedkar Veedhi, Bengaluru 560001.

It may be mentioned here that elections to the Zilla Panchayats and Taluk Panchayats are long overdue in Karnataka.

During the elections held in February 2016, the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat was a hung house with the Congress securing 22 seats followed by 18 seats won by JD(S) and 8 by BJP. One seat was bagged by an independent.

Sources in political parties have pointed out that no party is interested in the Zilla and Taluk Panchayats at this stage when the elections to the Assembly are round the corner.

As elections to the State Assembly are due in April-May, no political party favours elections to Zilla and Taluk Panchayat prior to that. For, aspirants for tickets to contest the Zilla and Taluk Panchayat elections from different political parties are key for the campaign of their respective parties in Assembly elections.

If Assembly elections are held after the Panchayat polls, the aspirants, who would have lost the race for the ticket in Panchayat polls, may lose interest in campaigning in the Assembly elections. On other hand, the aspirants for Panchayat poll tickets will work harder for their respective parties in the Assembly polls hoping for the party nomination in the Panchayat polls, pointed out a political observer.