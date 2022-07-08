Delimitation draft receives 2,500 objections

As the last date to submit objections ended on Thursday, the delimitation draft has received over 2,500 objections. The State government had notified the draft of the newly delimited 243 wards of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) last month and provided 15 days time to submit objections to the draft.

As per the draft, the number of wards has increased from 198 to 243, with the civic body carving out 45 new wards in the existing area itself. Assembly constituencies in the outer zones such as Mahadevapura (from eight wards to 13), Bommanahalli (eight to 14), R.R. Nagar (nine to 14), and Bengaluru South (seven to 12) have added the most number of new wards.

Shivajinagar, Chamarajpet, and Jayanagar have lost wards — they will have six wards each as against seven earlier. Core area constituencies such as Basavanagudi (from six to seven wards) and C.V. Raman Nagar (from seven to nine wards) have also added wards.