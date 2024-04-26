GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delighted first-time voters and steadfast elders make polls interesting

April 26, 2024 08:52 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A first time voter receiving a certificate from former international cricketer Javagal Srinath at a booth in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru on Friday.

A first time voter receiving a certificate from former international cricketer Javagal Srinath at a booth in Kuvempunagar in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

An elderly voter with the assistance of two volunteers entering a polling booth in K.R. Mohalla in Mysuru on Friday to cast her ballot.

An elderly voter with the assistance of two volunteers entering a polling booth in K.R. Mohalla in Mysuru on Friday to cast her ballot. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

As the polling got off to a start in Mysuru city, it was the elders who were in larger numbers than the young voters. Some polling booths saw voters over 90 years walking with their children or grandchildren’s help to cast their vote. There was enthusiasm to celebrate the festival of democracy.

Less than 2,000 elderly voters above 85 years of age opted to vote from the home facility in Mysuru Lok Sabha seat while the remaining turned up to the booths to exercise their franchise. While many were not aware of the facility, others chose to vote at the booth on the polling day.

Some booths had volunteers who were seen assisting the elders.

At booth numbers 169, 170, 171, and 171/A in Sharadadevi Nagar, voters said the authorities could arrange the polling in a spacious school as the area was small but the booths were four. There was hardly any space for the voters to stand in the queue comfortably. Each booth had over 1,000 voters and there was confusion as the polling began since only two queues were allowed to reach inside the booths.

Senior citizens were brought in wheelchairs as all booths had the facility of wheelchairs, ramps and railings for the assistance of elders and people with disabilities. Policemen also assisted the elderly voters.

The first-time voters were ecstatic after voting for the first time. Showing their inked index finger, they proudly stood in the selfie booths saying “I have voted. Have you.”

Displaying their EPIC cards, the first-time voters expressed joy for having got the right of voting.

In Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri and Police Commissioner B. Ramesh cast their vote.

Former international cricketer Javagal Srinath, who is also SVEEP Ambassador for Mysuru, cast his vote at Gnanaganga School in Kuvempunagar. He later distributed certificates to first-time voters.

