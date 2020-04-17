Delhi returnee tests positive, two cured of COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

While a 39-year old resident of Uppinangady with travel history to Delhi and under quarantine since April 1 tested positive, two COVID-19 positive persons, including a 63-year-old woman, were discharged following treatment on Saturday here.

The 39-year-old man was among the 14 persons from the district placed under institutional quarantine since April 1 following reports about the persons attending the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin West in Delhi. Though the person did not attend the conference, he was among those found in Nizamuddin West on March 23. While he tested negative on April 2, samples collected on April 13 indicated that he has contracted the disease. The person is now the lone COVID-19 positive person undergoing treatment at the government Wenlock Hospital

Discharged

The 63-year-old woman with diabetes was placed in institutional quarantine at the ESI Hospital following her return from Dubai on March 21. She tested positive on April 4 and moved to the Wenlock Hospital. Throat swab tests on April 15 and 16 showed she has been cured.

A 43-year-old male, who had returned from Delhi on March 23, was in institutional quarantine since April 1. He tested positive on April 4. His throat swabs tested on April 15 and 16 showed him negative for COVID-19. These two are among the 12 who are discharged and advised to remain in home quarantine for 14 days.

While 588 persons were in home quarantine, 5,485 have completed their home quarantine period and have not been found to have any symptoms of COVID-19. Ten persons were quarantined while 15 were discharged from ESI Hospital. As many as 28 persons were under observation, according to a health bulletin by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh.