Delhi returnee tests positive; three cured of COVID-19 in DK

While a 39-year old resident of Uppinangady with travel history of Delhi and under quarantine since April 1 tested positive, three COVID-19 positive persons, including a 63-year-old woman, were discharged following treatment on Saturday here.

The 39-year-old man was among the 14 persons from the district placed under institutional quarantine since April 1 following reports of persons attending Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin West in Delhi. Though the person did not attend the conference, he was among those found in Nizamuddin West on March 23. While he was tested negative for Covid-19 on April 2, samples collected on April 13 showed him positive to the disease.

Three COVID-19 positive patients were discharged after getting cured on Friday.

The 63-year-old woman with Diabetes was placed in the institutional quarantine at the ESI Hospital following her return from Dubai on March 21. She was tested positive on April 4 and was moved to the Wenlock Hospital.

A 43-year-old male, who had returned from Delhi on March 23, was in institutional quarantine since April 1. He was tested positive on April 4. A 52-year-old male, who was also under quarantine following his return from Delhi, was also tested positive on April 4. Throat swabs of all three were tested on April 15 and 16 and they showed negative for COVID-19. They are among the 12 who have been discharged so far and advised 14 days of home quarantine.

While 588 persons were in home quarantine, 5485 have completed their home quarantine period and have not been found to have any symptoms of COVID-19 as on Friday. Ten persons were quarantined while 15 were discharged from ESI Hospital. As many as 28 persons were under observation, according to a health bulletin by Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.