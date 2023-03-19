Delhi police going to Rahul Gandhi’s house termed political ploy

March 19, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Belagavi

Sending police officers to Rahul Gandhi’s residence is a ploy by the BJP to stop him from campaigning in Belagavi, AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said in Belagavi on Sunday.

Why should the Delhi police go to Mr. Gandhi’s house to seek clarification on his claims of women being sexually assaulted? It is nothing but a political ploy. The BJP controls the Delhi police and it is misusing the police to stop Mr. Gandhi from stepping outside Delhi and visit Belagavi to address a rally, he said.

The BJP is scared that Mr. Gandhi’s rally in Belagavi will help the Congress succeed in winning over the youth. Mr. Gandhi will make a big announcement for the welfare of the youth. It will have an impact on the youth across the country. Hence, the BJP does not want this. That is why it is playing various tricks, he said.

“The dictator is very insecure. Whenever he is afraid of his political opponents, he misuses the police and other agencies. These are nothing but attacks on democratic institutions. That is what is happening now,” Mr. Surjewala said.

Though he did not name anyone, he said: “The dictator sitting in New Delhi may try several tricks. But he will not succeed in silencing the Congress.”

Mr. Surjewala criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of heaping false praises on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Karnataka government has not spent ₹41,942 crore set aside for welfare schemes.

But still, the Prime Minister comes here often, praises Mr. Bommai’s government and leaves. Mr. Modi has even defended the actions of the Bommai government that faces allegations of collecting 40% commission from civil contractors. With his actions, Mr. Modi has reduced the chances of Karnataka’s growth prospects, Mr. Surjewala said.

To a query, he said that the Congress high command has not given any direction to Siddaramaiah or any other leader about choosing their constituencies. There is no confusion on the contest of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

“We should note that Mr. Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar have got invitations to contest from multiple constituencies. It shows their popularity and not confusion,” Mr. Surjewala said.