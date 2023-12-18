GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delhi police arrives in Mysuru, visits Manoranjan’s house

December 18, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A three-member team of Special Cell of Delhi Police arrived in Mysuru on Monday and visited the house of Manoranjan, one of the accused persons involved in the security breach at the Parliament in New Delhi on December 13.

The sleuths from Special Cell of Delhi Police headed by a Sub-Inspector of Police were accompanied by personnel from Mysuru city Police during their visit to Manoranjan’s house in Vijayanagar 2nd Stage.

The officials are believed to have interacted with Manoranjan’s family members including his father Devaraje Gowda and mother Shailaja, besides gathered information about Manoranjan’s activities.

A senior official of Mysuru City Police said they do not have information about any seizures made by the Delhi police. The preliminary findings by the Mysuru city Police had suggested that Manoranjan was a voracious reader and possessed a large collection of books ranging from “Che Guevara’s Guerrilla Warfare to Chanakya’s Arthashastra to books by Jiddu Krishnamurthy”. Also among his readings were books on “Plato and Aristotle besides Vandana Shiva”.

