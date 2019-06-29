Delhi no longer my focus, says Deve Gowda

Determined to reorganise and build the party from the grass roots after its rout in the recent Lok Sabha elections, JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda is all set to focus his energy on strengthening the party. Speaking at an event where he was addressing party workers on Saturday, Mr. Deve Gowda said, “It is not my time to go to Delhi anymore. Every day, I am personally taking stock of everything related to the party, sitting in the party headquarters.” Mr. Gowda, 87, lost from the Tumakuru Lok Sabha constituency in the Lok Sabha polls. He contested from Tumakuru after he vacated the Hassan seat to pave the way for his grandson Prajwal Revanna to contest, which he won.

“I told Prajwal three years back that I will not contest. I am 87 and I will be 92 after five years. I said I will not contest at any cost,” he recalled. Responding to criticism from the Opposition that he had indulged in dynastic politics, the former Prime Minister said he had not done so in his entire political career. “Throughout my political career, I recognised minorities and backward classes. Maybe it was my shortcoming or may be I was wrong, but in my bid to save a regional party, I saw all the ups and downs. This time, circumstances were such that three of us had to contest, for which I am aware people punished us,” he said.