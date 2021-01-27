Delhi incident sparks off reactions

It is a black spot on Indian democracy and republic: Kageri

The incidents of violence at the national capital during farmers’ rally on Republic Day has sparked off diverse reactions in Karnataka.

Legislative Assembly speaker Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri termed the incident as a “black spot” on Indian democracy and republic.

Speaking to mediapersons here, he said all people have right to take out protest but indulging in violence would curtail the rights of other people.

He called upon farmers to adopt democratic methods to solve their problems against the farm laws.

‘PM lacks a heart’

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who speaks of having a 56-inch chest, lacks a heart that can wipe the tears of the poor, as he lashed out at the Centre over its handling of the farmers’ agitation.

He said farmers have been holding protests for over 60 days despite severe cold weather and some of them have even lost their lives.

“Farmers are protesting in Delhi since last two months. Many farmers have sacrificed their lives. None of these incidents changed @narendramodi’s decision. He may have 56 inch chest but has no heart for farmers,” the Congress leader tweeted. He sought to know why there was no Intelligence input on the violent incidents that occurred on Republic Day and why it could not be controlled and prevented.

“Eleven rounds of discussion would not have been needed if the government had genuine concern for farmers. Farmers are claiming that they will incur losses due to new farm laws. The govt. should have repealed it when farmers themselves are against the farm laws,” he tweeted.