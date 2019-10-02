Delhi firm warned against holding copter ride on KRS

Days after the helicopter joyride service was launched near the backwaters of the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir, the New Delhi-based service operating agency was on Wednesday instructed against violating restrictions pertaining to the safety of the KRS.

In order to boost the tourism sector in the region ahead of the Mysuru and Srirangapatna Dasara festivities, the helicopter joyride service was launched near Sri Venugopala Swamy temple, backwaters of the KRS, near Srirangapatna in the district on September 29.

As the KRS has been facing threats from militant outfits since the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, movement of private air charter vehicles have been banned on the reservoir area. Despite strict instructions, it is said that Chipsan Aviations was taking passengers on the restricted areas to provide a panoramic view of KRS and adjoining areas. “We have instructed the agency not to violate the restrictions,” M.V. Venkatesh, Deputy Commissioner of Mandya, told The Hindu on Wednesday.

According to the officer, the helicopter was seen making rounds on the Brindavan Gardens, downstream the reservoir. The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam had threatened to blow up the reservoir after the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. The Central Intelligence has warned of attacks on the KRS from Pakistan-based militant organisations on several occasions in recent years.

The Karnataka State Industrial Security Force has started providing security cover to the reservoir and Brindavan Gardens in the district.