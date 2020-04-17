Delhi COVID-19 patients get CFTRI’s protein-rich biscuits

COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi have been fed with high-protein biscuits whose recipe was developed at the Mysuru-based CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI).

The Institute supplied 500 kg of high protein biscuits and 500 kg of high protein rusks to the Department of Dietetics of the AIIMS following an appeal from the AIIMS management for the nourishment of patients.

CSIR-CFTRI Director K.S.M.S. Raghavarao said the biscuits contain 14 per cent of protein while normal biscuits contain around 8-9 per cent.

Parmeet Kaur, Chief Dietician, AIIMS, New Delhi, said the recipe had been formulated specially by the scientists of CSIR-CFTRI here and manufactured as per FSSAI regulations.

COVID patients undergoing treatment in the hospital along with others will continue to receive the biscuits as part of their routine diet.

The biscuits, according to a release on Friday, had been manufactured in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, by Seven Seas Private Limited based on the CFTRI’s formulation, and logistic support for supply was provided by the Indian Society of Agricultural Professionals, New Delhi.