GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delhi Chalo rally | Farmers depart from Mysuru  

President of Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Associations Kurubur Shanthakumar said the rally in the national capital is to draw the Union Government’s attention to the welfare of the farmers by meeting out their demands.

February 10, 2024 02:29 pm | Updated 02:29 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A group of farmers left Mysuru on February 10 under the leadership of farmers leader Kurubur Shanthakumar for the Delhi Chalo rally scheduled for February 13.

A group of farmers left Mysuru on February 10 under the leadership of farmers leader Kurubur Shanthakumar for the Delhi Chalo rally scheduled for February 13. | Photo Credit: M. A. Sriram

A group of farmers from Mysuru boarded a train to the national capital on February 10 to participate in the February 13 Delhi Chalo rally organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to voice the grievances of farmers from across the country.

Speaking to reporters before boarding the train at Mysuru City Railway station, President of Federation of Karnataka Farmers’ Associations Kurubur Shanthakumar said the rally in the national capital is to draw the Union Government’s attention to the welfare of the farmers by meeting out their demands that includes implementation of the law guaranteeing minimum support price for agricultural produce.

The other demands of the farmers’ bodies are complete waiver of farm loans and introduction of a pension scheme for farmers, who had completed 60 years. A large number of farmers from various parts of Karnataka were leaving for Delhi by different trains to participate in the rally.

Referring to the Centre’s recent announcement of Bharat Ratna to well known agricultural scientist M. S. Swaminathan, Mr. Shanthakumar sought to know from the Union Government the reason for not implementing his recommendations for the welfare of farmers.

“You have honoured him with Bharat Ratna. But, why have his recommendations for the welfare of the farmers been ignored”, Mr. Shanthakumar said while expressing skepticism over the Government’s intentions behind conferring the Bharat Ratna on late Mr. M. S. Swaminathan.

The farmers’ leader warned the BJP Government at the Centre that coming elections to the Lok Sabha will be “dark polls” for the country’s farmers if their demands are not fulfilled.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.