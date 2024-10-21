GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Delhi Chalo’ programme planned against conspiracy to unseat Siddaramaiah

Round-table meeting to be convened at Jaladarshini in Mysuru on October 24 to finalise the programme

Published - October 21, 2024 09:17 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka State Backward Classes Awareness Forum will be mobilising Ahinda groups, litterateurs, and progressive thinkers to organise a ‘Delhi Chalo’ programme in protest against the alleged conspiracy to unseat Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Addressing a press conference in Mysuru on Monday, October 21, forum president Shivaram said a round-table meeting had been convened at Jaladarshini in Mysuru on October 24 to finalise the Delhi Chalo programme.

The participants in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ programme comprising representatives of Ahinda organisations, litterateurs, and progressive thinkers will hold a protest in the national capital before meeting President Droupadi Murmu and submitting her a memorandum.

Accusing JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of conspiring against Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivaram feared that the leadership of poor and Ahinda groups in the State will end if such forces are allowed to target Mr. Siddaramaiah’s leadership.

“If we lose Mr. Siddaramaiah, Ahinda groups will have to become slaves of political parties. Whether it is JD(S) or BJP,” he said.

Mr. Shivaram took on Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Mysuru MP, for demanding Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation. Instead of seeking Mr. Siddaramaiah’s resignation, Mr. Shivaram said the Mysuru MP should seek the resignation of Munirathna, BJP MLA, who has been booked for rape, and other BJP leaders facing various criminal charges.

