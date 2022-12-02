Deletion of voters’ names: FIR against three of survey company

December 02, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The issue of alleged deletion of names from voters’ list in Dharwad district took a new turn with Congress members apprehending three employees of a private company conducting the survey in minority-dominated areas and filing a police complaint.

Congress leaders, led by Rajat Ullagaddimath, filed a complaint with the Old Hubballi Police on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurdatta Hegde has asked the police to thoroughly investigate the matter.

No permission given

The Deputy Commissioner, however, clarified that the district administration had not given permission to any company to carry out any survey. “But we have take serious note of the allegation about a Delhi-based company collecting confidential information and linking the issue to deletion of names from the voters’ list. The police have been asked to conduct investigation into any such survey being conducted by the company,” he said in a press release.

On Thursday, Congress members had come across three persons, reportedly hired by Delhi-based ASR Consulting Services Private Limited Company, to conduct a voters’ survey, collecting details from voters in Anand Nagar locality of Hubballi. They were collecting data from the voters on their EPIC, voting preferences and other issues and recording the information using a mobile application. When they were questioned by the Congress members, they failed to give satisfactory answers and subsequently a complaint was filed complaint against the three persons.

However, the Congress leaders have taken exception to the FIR filed, saying the police had not made the managing director of the survey company and other responsible officials as accused in it.

Mr. Ullagaddimath who was asked to provide further details about the complaint filed with the police on Friday, has also sent an email to the Deputy Commissioner raising questions about the alleged involvement of police officials in the whole issue. He alleged that the Police Department was hand in glove with the company as it had kept silent in spite of being aware about the “illegal survey.”

He urged the Deputy Commissioner to name the managing director of the company and the local in-charge as accused along with the three persons who were deployed for the survey.

Allegations false, says CM

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai termed the allegation that persons belonging to minority community were being removed from voters’ list across Karnataka as “false.” He said that any such complaint would be probed thoroughly by officials.

He said the Election Commission was aware of the allegations and was supervising revision of voter list in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister said that both Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission had already taken steps for ensuring transparency in the process.