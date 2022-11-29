Deletion of names has been carried out in a transparent manner as per law, says DC

November 29, 2022 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra said that the deletion of names from the draft voters’ list has been carried out in a transparent manner as per law.

The names had been deleted from the voters’ list only after submission of the stipulated application in Form 7, making a spot visit and a report from the booth-level officers.

The Deputy Commissioner’s statement on the deletion of names from the voters’ list came after Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson H.A. Venkatesh alleged that more than 1.45 lakh names had been deleted from the voters’ list in Mysuru district without assigning any reason.

Mr. Rajendra said a large number of names had been deleted from the draft voters’ list this time because it was found that there were several names bearing the same kind of photograph and details.

Giving details, the Deputy Commissioner said a total of 1,20,786 names had been deleted from the electoral rolls in Mysuru district. Out of them, 80,930 names had been deleted as they bore the same photographs and details. While 2,227 names were repeated, 20,440 persons had died. Similarly, a total of 16,933 persons had shifted to a different place while 256 were deleted for other reasons, he said.

However, eligible voters had time till December 8, 2022 to confirm the presence of their names in the voters list and submit an application for inclusion of their names in the voter list, he added.

