ADVERTISEMENT

Delegation submits memorandum of demands concerning Railways to Minister Somanna

Published - September 03, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation, including legislators from Raichur district, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum with several demands to the Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna in Raichur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation said that subsidy passes for senior citizens should be resumed and a new building for the railway station in Raichur should be constructed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

The other demands are as follows: action should be taken to complete Sindhanur-Raichur and Gadag-Wadi new railway lines; launching tri-weekly trains between Solapur-Guntakal and Kakinada-Raichur; Belagavi-Mangaluru and Nanded-Parbhani via Raichur trains to be resumed; special tri-weekly trains between Machalipatnam and Mantralayam should be commenced and additional platforms in addition to platform number 3 should be constructed.

Hearing the demands, the Minister assured the delegation of putting in honest efforts to fulfil them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

MLA Shivaraj Patil, Trivikram Joshi, Baburao and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US