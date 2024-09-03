GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delegation submits memorandum of demands concerning Railways to Minister Somanna

Published - September 03, 2024 08:28 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation, including legislators from Raichur district, on Tuesday submitted a memorandum with several demands to the Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti V. Somanna in Raichur.

The delegation said that subsidy passes for senior citizens should be resumed and a new building for the railway station in Raichur should be constructed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).

The other demands are as follows: action should be taken to complete Sindhanur-Raichur and Gadag-Wadi new railway lines; launching tri-weekly trains between Solapur-Guntakal and Kakinada-Raichur; Belagavi-Mangaluru and Nanded-Parbhani via Raichur trains to be resumed; special tri-weekly trains between Machalipatnam and Mantralayam should be commenced and additional platforms in addition to platform number 3 should be constructed.

Hearing the demands, the Minister assured the delegation of putting in honest efforts to fulfil them.

MLA Shivaraj Patil, Trivikram Joshi, Baburao and others were present.

