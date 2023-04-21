ADVERTISEMENT

Delegation of vice-chancellors from State to visit the U.K.

April 21, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Vice-Chancellors of five universities across the State will visit universities in the United Kingdom to participate in a 10-day programme on India-U.K. Higher Education Management Programmes, Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor Dayanand Agsar has said.

Speaking at a Syndicate meeting of Gulbarga University recently, Prof. Agsar said that the delegation will have five vice-chancellors, Lingaraja Gandhi of Bangalore City University, Niranjan Vanalli of Bengluru North University, Harish Ramaswamy of Raichur University, M. Venkateshwarlu of Tumkur University and Prof Agsar.

The Karnataka State Council for Higher Education and the British Council of England have come together to sign an agreement for higher education partnership between universities in both the countries. The State government gave the nod to the British Council to take a delegation comprising chancellors of five universities from Karnataka to England. And, it is waiting for the Governor’s approval.

Starting May 28, the delegation from Karnataka will stay in the U.K. for 10 days and will visit University of Dundee in Scotland, University of Bradford and University of Birmingham. The delegation will also visit British Council of Higher Education Centre in London.

