Delegation of religious leaders meet police chief

A delegation of religious leaders on Saturday met Police Commissioner C.H. Pratap Reddy and assured him that though pained by the comments on Prophet Mohammed, the Muslim community will not hold protests on the roads.

The delegation comprising of Muslim, Sikh, Jain and Christian community leaders demanded strict action against those who comment on religion. Maqsood Imran Rashadi, the Imam of Jamia mosque, City Market, who led the delegation, said that though there are protests marked across the country, the community in Bengaluru have decided against doing the same.

Reacting to the Nupur Sharma’s comment, Mr. Rashadi said that mere suspension is not enough and there should be strict legal action to ensure that such comments are not repeated.

Mr. Reddy appealed to the leaders to convey the message of peace and maintain law and order.