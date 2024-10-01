GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delegation meets Kiren Rijiju with demand for installing Belavadi Mallamma’s statue in Delhi

The queen raised an army of over 2,000 women, says BJP MP Jagadish Shettar who led the delegation

Published - October 01, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Veera Rani Belavadi Mallamma Trust, led by BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, meeting Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Tuesday with a demand for installing an equestrian statue of Queen Belavadi Mallamma in front of Parliament.

Members of Veera Rani Belavadi Mallamma Trust, led by BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, meeting Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in New Delhi on Tuesday with a demand for installing an equestrian statue of Queen Belavadi Mallamma in front of Parliament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A delegation of Veera Rani Belavadi Mallamma Pratishtana met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday with a demand for installing an equestrian statue of Queen Belavadi Mallamma in front of Parliament in New Delhi.

BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, who led the delegation, submitted a memorandum, a book on the life of the queen and a copy of a seven-minute documentary film to the Minister in support of the demand.

Queen Mallamma was a warrior queen who raised an army of 2,000 women. The State government celebrates the Belavadi Utsav every year, the MP said.

The Minister assured the delegation of looking into the demand and discussing the issue with Speaker Om Birla.

Earlier, when Mr. Shettar wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the demand, the PMO directed the MP to meet the Minister, said a release.

Belagavi BJP rural district president Subhash Patil, trust office-bearers Savita Patil, Neelavva Karikatti, Parvati Karikatti, advisor Prakash Aihole and legal advisor Ravindra Totiger were present.

Published - October 01, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.