Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that a proposal had been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara district in Karnataka as Bengaluru South district.

ADVERTISEMENT

On July 9, a delegation of MLAs from Ramanagara district, led by Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the district in-charge Minister, submitted a proposal to Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The initiative was taken keeping in mind the development and future of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura and Harohalli taluks, Mr. Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru after submitting the proposal to the CM at the State Secretariat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in October 2023, Mr. Shivakumar proposed renaming Ramanagara district as ‘Bengaluru South’ district. The opposition BJP and JD(S) attributed the renaming proposal to ‘real estate reasons’.

On July 9, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The people of Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi are all originally Bengalureans. Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural districts were carved out from Bengaluru Urban district for administrative ease.

“We have submitted a proposal to rename Ramanagara district. The town of Ramanagara will continue as headquarters of the district. Renaming would help bring industries to the district and valuation of land would go up.”

He claimed that Bengaluru has scope to grow only towards Ramanagara and Tumakuru as Karnataka has a border with Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on other sides of the city.

Asked which taluks would come under Bengaluru South district, he said it is only a renaming exercise. There won’t be any change in the geographical boundaries of the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.