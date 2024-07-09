GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Delegation led by D.K. Shivakumar submits proposal to Karnataka CM to rename Ramanagara as Bengaluru South district

The opposition BJP and JD(S) has attributed the renaming proposal to ‘real estate reasons’

Updated - July 09, 2024 04:14 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 04:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A delegation of MLAs from Ramanagara district, led by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rename rename Ramanagara district in Karnataka as Bengaluru South district, in Bengaluru on July 9, 2024.

A delegation of MLAs from Ramanagara district, led by Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, submitted a proposal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rename rename Ramanagara district in Karnataka as Bengaluru South district, in Bengaluru on July 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that a proposal had been submitted to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rename Ramanagara district in Karnataka as Bengaluru South district.

On July 9, a delegation of MLAs from Ramanagara district, led by Mr. Shivakumar, who is also the district in-charge Minister, submitted a proposal to Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The initiative was taken keeping in mind the development and future of Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi, Kanakapura and Harohalli taluks, Mr. Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru after submitting the proposal to the CM at the State Secretariat.

Earlier in October 2023, Mr. Shivakumar proposed renaming Ramanagara district as ‘Bengaluru South’ district. The opposition BJP and JD(S) attributed the renaming proposal to ‘real estate reasons’.

Renaming Ramanagara to Bengaluru South: Will it be a boon at all?

On July 9, Mr. Shivakumar said, “The people of Doddaballapur, Devanahalli, Hoskote, Kanakapura, Ramanagara, Channapatna, Magadi are all originally Bengalureans. Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural districts were carved out from Bengaluru Urban district for administrative ease.

“We have submitted a proposal to rename Ramanagara district. The town of Ramanagara will continue as headquarters of the district. Renaming would help bring industries to the district and valuation of land would go up.”

He claimed that Bengaluru has scope to grow only towards Ramanagara and Tumakuru as Karnataka has a border with Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on other sides of the city.

Asked which taluks would come under Bengaluru South district, he said it is only a renaming exercise. There won’t be any change in the geographical boundaries of the district.

Karnataka

