Delegation from Hebrew University of Jerusalem tours City to explore academic collaborations

February 09, 2024 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A delegation from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem that visited the city explored joint research possibilities, interdisciplinary collaborations, student and faculty exchange options, knowledge and expertise exchange across academic disciplines with many Indian universities to address emerging global challenges in the field of education and research.

‘’We believe that by working together, we can create meaningful opportunities for students and faculty from both Israel and India,” said Oron Shagrir, vice president for International Affairs, at Hebrew University of Jerusalem, and also head of the delegation. Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s collaboration with higher education institutions in India has significantly enriched the academic landscape of the University, he said.

The delegation had interactions with representatives of several Indian universities including Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D), All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) and Indian Institute of Management Bengaluru (IIM-B).

The delegation, comprising faculty members and administrators from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, included Prof. Shlomo Magdassi, Chair of the HUJI Innovation center, the Institute of Chemistry, and the Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology, Prof. Saul Burdman, Dean of the Robert H. Smith Faculty of Agriculture, Food and Environment and Prof. Michal Goldberg, Vice Dean for International Affairs, Faculty of Sciences, according to a media statement issued by the university on Friday.

