Delegates of G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance visit Mysuru

July 27, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

Young Indians (Yi) is a movement for Indian youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India’s future. Young Indians is a non-profit organisation that is an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The Mysuru chapter of Young Indians hosted the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance delegates in Mysuru recently. The delegates from Canada, United Kingdom, China, France and African countries visited Infosys, toured the campus and learnt about the remarkable achievements of the company in the field of technology. They were later hosted at the Excel Public School, Koorgalli where young entrepreneurs – Akshara Kumar of Truly Essentials and Dr. Chaitra Bharath of Krishi Junction and Event Up from the city — showcased their start-ups.

The students of EPS also pitched their innovation ideas to the delegates. The delegates then visited the iconic Mysore Palace and were awestruck by its grandeur and learnt more about the history, culture, and traditions of Mysuru.

The delegates also visited the Government School adopted by Kalisu Foundation and interacted with the students and teachers about the importance of education and how it can help to create a better future for the students.

“The visit by G20 YEA delegates to Mysuru was a great opportunity to showcase the city’s commitment to education, technology, and development. The delegates were impressed with the work that is being done in Mysuru and said that they would take back the learnings from their visit to Mysuru and share them with their colleagues in other countries,” a press release said here.

Ankith Sonthalia, Chapter Chair – Yi Mysuru, S.R.S. Rahul, Chapter Co-Chair – Yi Mysuru, Utsav Agarwal, Past Chair – Yi Mysuru, Nikhil Koundinya, Past Chair – Yi Mysuru and Members Bharath D., Abhinav Sriprakash, Prathibha Rao and Bengaluru Yi members were present.

