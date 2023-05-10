ADVERTISEMENT

Delayed start of polling in Yeligehundi over boycott threat by villagers

May 10, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MYSURU

Tahsildar, police officials step in and pacify residents

The Hindu Bureau

The start of polling in Yeligehundi in Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency on the outskirts of Mysuru was delayed on account of a protest by residents over absence of basic amenities in the village.

Election officials were unable to start polling at the scheduled time of 7 a.m. on Wednesday as the residents threatened to boycott polling in protest against the absence of underground drainage and roads, among other basic amenities in the village.

However, Mysuru Taluk Tahsildar and Assistant Returning Officer of Chamundeshwari constituency B.N. Girish reached the village along with police officials and appealed to them to participate in the polling process.

He convinced the villagers against boycotting the polling and asked them to exercise their constitutional right to choose a candidate of their choice.

The residents were eventually convinced to participate in the polling process said Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who added that a total of 280 voters including 159 men and 121 women had cast their votes by 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

