Delayed release of AIBE exam admit card criticised

February 03, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

P. Vilas Kumar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Taking exception to the delayed release of admit cards by the Bar Council of India (BCI) for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE), P. Vilas Kumar, a designated senior advocate, has said that candidates are struggling to find their examination centres at such short notice.

In a media statement here on Friday, he said that the BCI made admit cards available on its website only on Thursday for the examination to be conducted on Sunday.

“In Karnataka, Bengaluru and Hubballi have examination centres. The exam is scheduled for Sunday and the admit cards are released only Friday. How can candidates from remote areas find their examination centres located in unknown places and reach them well in advance? It is very difficult to make travel arrangements at such short notice,” Mr. Vilas Kumar said.

He also said that the examination centres could have been opened in more places, at least in the headquarters of all Revenue Divisions. And, the authorities could have ensured that the admit cards were made available well in advance.

“Besides, the BCI has a fixed examination fee of ₹3,600 for general category candidates and ₹2,500 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It is exorbitant. No other examination of similar nature conducted by the government has this much of excessive fee. It is not fair. It is an exploitation of future lawyers,” he said.

