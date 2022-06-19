Delayed monsoon leaves Kalaburagi farmers worried

Pulses taken up on 1.2% of total targeted area and red gram on 0.4% area

Delayed and deficient monsoon in Kalaburagi district so far have slowed down sowing activities, sparking a concern over production, especially pulses. Farmers, who were supposed to complete ploughing during the first spell of rain, are disappointed over the delay in monsoon.

The average rainfall in the first two weeks of this month is deficient by 44%. This figure is unlikely to recover to normal by the end of the month.

Kalaburagi district recorded 13.3 mm rainfall as against a normal average of 30.9 mm rainfall from June 1 to June 18.

Afzalpur taluk has recorded 7.6 mm rainfall (73% deficient) against a normal of 28.4 mm rainfall, Sedam taluk recorded 8.6 mm rainfall (72% deficient)against a normal of 31.1 mm rainfall and Yaddrami taluk received 8.1 mm rainfall (71% deficient) against a normal of 28.4 mm rainfall.

The figures for other taluks with normal rainfall in brackets are as follows: Aland 9.7 mm (25.9 mm), Chincholi 19.3 mm (43.9 mm), Chitapur 14 mm (28.3 mm), Kalaburagi 15.1 mm (33 mm), Jewargi 16.9 mm (42.2 mm), Kalagi 22 mm (29.2 mm) and Kamalapur taluk recorded 15 mm (26.3 mm).

Official data from the Agriculture Department indicate that the district recorded a sowing percentage of merely 5.2 as on Saturday. Last year, sowing was completed on 21% of the targeted area in the corresponding period.

Pulses

Sowing of pulses has been completed on just 8,180 hectares (1.2%) of the 6,37,963 hectares targeted area. Farmers have taken up red gram, which is considered a major crop in the region, on 2,580 hectares (0.4%) against the targeted 5,52,622 hectares of land. Farmers in Afzalpur, Kalaburagi, Jewargi and Yaddrami taluks have not yet taken up sowing of red gram yet.

Short-term crops

Green gram has been sown on 4,790 hectares (9%) against a targeted area of 52,297 hectares. Of the 4,790 hectares covered, nearly 3,000 hectaress are in Chittapur taluk, followed by 800 hectares in Kalagi taluk and 480 hectares in Sedam taluk. Farmers in other taluks have skipped sowing green gram this year.

Farmers have taken up black gram sowing on 810 hectares (2.4%), of which 760 hectares are in Chincholi taluk, followed by 78 hectares in Kamalapur taluk and 50 hectares in Sedam taluk.

And, farmers in Afzalpur, Aland, Chittapur, Kalagi, Shahabad, Kalaburagi taluks have not taken up black gram cultivation due to delay in monsoon.