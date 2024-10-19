Delay in setting up blood bank at YIMS

The establishment of a blood bank at the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) attached district hospital remains delayed, even months after submitting a requisition.

The authorities submitted a requisition for the legal requirement long ago through the State to the Central cell. However, it has not got approval despite all efforts made.

Since there is delay in establishing a blood bank, the authorities have been forced to get the required blood for emergency patients from Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Kalaburagi or Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Raichur to meet the demand. “We don’t know what exactly is happening. However, we are following up,” Sandeep, Dean of YIMS, told The Hindu.

Yadgir district has two taluk hospitals, one in Shorapur and another in Shahapur, and one mother-child hospital in Yadgir. All three have blood storage units. The authorities are taking blood from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) or Indian Red Cross Society and storing it at units to use in emergencies.

“We are managing emergencies with blood from our blood storage units. But it is more useful if we have our own blood bank at YIMS, where we can collect blood from donors and test and bifurcate platelets instead of depending on others,” M.S. Patil, District Health Officer (DHO), has said.

The general public is blaming the officers and elected representatives for not having a blood bank in Yadgir. “Due to the lack of interest of the elected representatives, the blood bank has not been set up even after years of establishment of the medical college and hospital in the district headquarters,” one person rued.

