GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Delay in releasing funds for Chamundeshwari temple development causing hardship to Karnataka: H.K. Patil 

‘In the last five years, the State was sanctioned ₹209 crore. Out of that, only ₹19 crore has been released and all the other projects were withdrawn’

Published - September 09, 2024 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru.

The Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi Hills in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: File photo

The hurdles surrounding the sanction of funds for the development of Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme dominated the discussions at the South Zone Tourism Ministers’ conclave here on Monday.

Drawing attention to the State’s pending tourism proposals, Tourism Minister H.K. Patil said: “The first instalment of the sanctioned project cost of ₹45.71 crore for the development of Chamundeshwari temple is yet to be released. Similarly, we await the first tranche of approved funding for the project proposals worth ₹46.81 crore under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 programmes for Mysuru and Hampi. The delay in the release of funds is causing hardships and embarrassment for the State and hindering the timely completion of critical projects.” 

However, officials from the Central department said that there was no hold-up from their side and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was pending.

Officials of ASI in turn said that the revised drawings were due to come from the State’s Tourism Department as previously approved designs had to be optimised to offset impact of escalation.

Revised drawings

Salma Fahim, Principal Secretary, Tourism, informed that the revised drawings were submitted on September 4. 

“If there is something pending at the State level for the Chamundeshwari temple, then it should be submitted quickly. We have instructed the ASI to work quickly on the procedures needed in Hampi,” said Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism.

Projects withdrawn

Mr. Patil also said that many projects that were granted for Karnataka had been withdrawn.

“In the last five years, Karnataka was sanctioned ₹209 crore for different projects. Out of that, only ₹19 crore has been released and all the other projects which were in the pipeline were withdrawn. I ask the Union Minister to reconsider and resanction the same,” he said. 

He also informed that Karnataka would soon submit a detailed project report for the development of Renuka Yellamma temple and Papnash temple under the PRASAD scheme and sought quick approvals from the Ministry of Tourism.

Cost of travel

The conclave was attended by Tourism Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry, and Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism, and senior officials of the Tourism departments from across the country.

Mr. Shekhawat highlighted the need to make tourism more affordable in India, noting that the cost of hotels and flights here were very high when compared to destinations such as Thailand or Dubai.

Published - September 09, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.