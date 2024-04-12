ADVERTISEMENT

Delay in releasing drought relief: BJP at Centre has no moral right to continue in office, says Education Minister

April 12, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Criticising the Central government for not releasing funds for drought relief in Karnataka, Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa said that the Narendra Modi-led government had no moral right to continue in office.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Madhu Bangarappa said farmers had been impacted by a severe drought. Many areca growers have been struggling hard to protect their farms. “The Centre is not responding to the woes of the farming community. They have no moral right to continue in power as they have not released funds for drought relief,” he said.

Answering a question, the minister maintained that the Deputy Commissioners have sufficient funds in their accounts to take up emergency work with regard to fulfilling the needs of drinking water. “If the Centre gives relief, we can provide more assistance to the drought-hit people,” he said.

He also criticised Lok Sabha members of the BJP for not raising a voice for the state so far. “The State has not got its share of ₹1.56 lakh crores from the Centre. People of the state are intelligent enough to understand, and they will respond to this injustice in the elections,” he said.

