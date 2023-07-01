HamberMenu
Delay in rains: No need to worry about dip in generation of power, says George

July 01, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Energy K.J. George has said the State will not face a shortage of power to meet the demand, even if there are no rains, resulting in a drought-like situation. 

The decrease in rainfall can affect only hydroelectric power generation, while alternative sources of energy are sufficient to fulfil the demand, the Minister told presspersons in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.

The Minister said he was hopeful of good rains and that the reservoirs would receive sufficient inflow. “Even if there are no rains, the thermal plants, wind mills, and solar power generation will fulfil the needs. There is no need to worry about a power crisis,” he said.

On the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the Minister said more than 86.5 lakh people have applied for the benefits of the scheme. Those who want to enjoy the benefits of the July month need to apply soon.

“Those who have not applied so far should apply soon. There are no technical problems in submitting the applications,” he said. He also made it clear that those who do not apply will not get the benefit of the scheme.

Mr. George, who is also Minister in-charge of Chikkamgaluru, held a Karnataka Development Programme review meeting with officers. He instructed officers to be prepared to face both floods and drought-like situations in the coming days.

