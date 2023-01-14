ADVERTISEMENT

Delay in promotions: School teachers in Karnataka mull boycotting transfer counselling

January 14, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Teachers are due for promotions twice every year, but there have been no promotions for over a year now

Jayanth R.

School teachers in the State are mulling over boycotting counselling for “excess teachers” transfer scheduled to begin on January 24, in protest over delay in promotions.

They said earlier the Department of School Education and Literacy had promised transfer of excess teachers along with promotions of eligible teachers. But it has now scheduled transfers with no clarity on promotions.

The Karnataka State Primary School Teachers Association (KSPSTA) has demanded postponement of transfers till promotions are given. “We are in the end of the academic year and transferring teachers at this stage will hamper academic activities. So, we demand the transfers be postponed till after the academic year,” said Chandrashekara Nuggali, General Secretary, KSPSTA. The Department has identified 8,500 primary school teachers and 2,000 high school teachers for transfers this year.

Teachers are due for promotions twice every year, but there have been no promotions for over a year now. “In a teacher’s 30 years of service, they usually get only one promotion. By March 2023, 1,200 primary school teachers, eligible for promotion, will retire from service. While promotions in other departments are happening smoothly, it has become irregular in the Department of School Education and Literacy. So we have decided to boycott the excess teachers’ transfer scheduled for January 24,” Mr. Nuggali explained. The association will meet on January 16 to take a final call on the matter.

Shambulinganagowda Patil, President, KSPSTA, also said given the government has decided to hold public exams for classes V and VII this year, transferring teachers at this stage of the academic year — less than two months before exams — will hamper academic activity and appealed for the transfers to be put off till the end of academic year.

However, Minister for the Department of School Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh assured that those who are due for promotions will get their promotions within a time frame and transfers will happen as per schedule. “While teachers will be transferred now, they will not be relieved right away. They will report to their new postings only next academic year,” he said.

