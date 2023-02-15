ADVERTISEMENT

Delay in procurements under MSP decried

February 15, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

JD (S) MLA  and former minister Venkata Rao Nadagouda expressed concern over the time taken by the authorities concerned to commence procurement under MSP.

Instead of being ready at the time of harvest of different crops for market intervention, the authorities concerned start making preparations after the harvest, Mr. Nadagouda argued in the Assembly. For example, nearly 50 per cent of chick pea has already been sold even before the commencement of procurement under MSP, he said.

Farmers would sell their produce to traders at a throw away price if there is delay in implementation of MSP. After the announcement of MSP, mostly traders get the benefit as they would supply the produce to procurement prices and get MSP, he argued.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US