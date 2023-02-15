Delay in procurements under MSP decried

February 15, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - BENGALURU

JD (S) MLA and former minister Venkata Rao Nadagouda expressed concern over the time taken by the authorities concerned to commence procurement under MSP.

Instead of being ready at the time of harvest of different crops for market intervention, the authorities concerned start making preparations after the harvest, Mr. Nadagouda argued in the Assembly. For example, nearly 50 per cent of chick pea has already been sold even before the commencement of procurement under MSP, he said.

Farmers would sell their produce to traders at a throw away price if there is delay in implementation of MSP. After the announcement of MSP, mostly traders get the benefit as they would supply the produce to procurement prices and get MSP, he argued.