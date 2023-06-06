June 06, 2023 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Shivamogga

Usually, we hear of people being stranded by heavy rains and flooding. But residents of Karuru and Barangi hoblis in Sagar taluk of Karnataka are stranded because of the delay in onset of the southwest monsoon. They are dependent on ferries operated by the Department of Ports and Inland Water Transport to access places in the rest of Sagar taluk.

But, operating barges is getting difficult, as the water level in the Linganamakki reservoir, across the Sharavathi river, has been decreasing. The ferries that operate at Hasirumakki and Muppane have been stopped. And the one at Holebagilu, which helps people coming from Sagar reach Sigandur, is expected to be stopped soon.

Crux of the problem

Dhanendra Kumar, Ferry Inspector of the Department of Inland Water Transport, told The Hindu that ferry operations had been stopped at Muppane and Hasirumakki. With the water level decreasing gradually, it is not possible to operate the ferries. “Ferries at Holebagilu are operating, as of now. We can continue to offer the services for one week. If there is no rain and the water level does not increase, we have to restrict the service only to people, not vehicles,” he said.

The ferries carry buses, four-wheelers, and two-wheelers along with passengers. The department has constructed ramps at the entry points so that vehicles can enter the ferry. As the water level has decreased, the ferries cannot come close to the ramp, making it difficult for vehicles to enter.

As of Monday (June 5), the water level at Linganamakki dam stood at 532.43 metre against the full reservoir level of 554.44 metre. “We are all hoping for arrival of the monsoon. With the rains, inflow into the dam increases, raising the water level,” the officer said.

Impact on people

More than 15,000 people residing in over six gram panchayats of Karuru and Barangi hoblis depend on the ferries to commute to Sagar, the taluk headquarters, and other places.

There are two alternative routes via Hosanagar-Nittur and Jog-Kargal to reach the island villages. If the ferries are stopped, people have to take a longer route of 90 to 120 kilometres, depending on their destination.

"We are worried about reaching hospitals if someone falls sick, or meets with an accident,” said G.T. Satyanarayana, former president of Tumari gram panchayat.

He was also worried about the supply of essential goods, like vegetables. The villagers would have to pay extra as transportation costs would increase substantially.

Over 2,000 persons travel by ferries every day

Every day, more than 2,000 persons commute by ferry to Hasirumakki and Muppane, and Holebagilu. Besides the locals, many tourists and devotees commute by ferry to the temple at Sigandur.

“We are checking if there is a possibility of constructing an additional ramp so that ferry operations are not disturbed. Following instructions from seniors in the department, we are inspecting what can be done for the benefit of people,” said Mr. Dhanendra Kumar.