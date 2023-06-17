HamberMenu
Delay in monsoon halts operations at Linganmakki power station in Karnataka

Of the four power generating stations, operations at one have been stopped, due to depleting water level in the reservoir, while three are active

June 17, 2023 05:19 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Linganmakki reservoir across the Sharavathy river in Shivamogga district of Karnataka. As of June 17, the water level in the Linganmakki reservoir was 1,741.80 feet, against the full reservoir level of 1,819 feet. Last year on the same day, the water level in the reservoir was 1,750 feet. 

The delay in the onset of monsoon has hit power generation in the Sharavathi Valley Project. Operations at Linganmakki Dam Power House (LPH), one of the four power generating stations of the project, were stopped on June 16, as the water level has fallen below the minimum drawdown level (MDDL).

The MDDL for the LPH is 1,742 feet. As the water level fell below 1,742 feet, power generation was stopped.

“When the level falls below 1,742 feet, water does not reach penstocks in the power house,” said Narayan P. Gajakosh, Chief Engineer (Operation and Maintenance), Sharavathi Hydro Electric Project. The power station has an installed capacity of 55 MW. 

As of June 17, the water level in the Linganamakki reservoir was 1,741.80 feet, against the full reservoir level of 1,819 feet. Last year on this day, the water level in the reservoir was 1,750 feet. 

The Sharavathi Valley Project has four power generating stations with a total capacity of 1,469 MW. Of them, operations at Linganmakki dam PH has been stopped. The remaining — Sharavathi Generating Station, Mahatma Gandhi Hydroelectric Station, and Gerusoppa Dam PH — are operational.

Now, the remaining 3 power stations generate up to 7 million units a day

“At present, the 3 active power generating centres produce an average 7 million units of power a day, which we can continue to do for the next 24 days. But, when we have sufficient water and all stations are active, the figure goes up to 23 million units a day,” Mr. Gajakosh said.

The Linganamakki dam, with a capacity of 151.64 tmc, now has only 12.10 tmc of water, which amounts to only 7.98% of the total capacity. With the available storage, power generation can only continue for the next 24 days.

