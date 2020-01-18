Delay in Ministry expansion affecting people, says Krishna Byre Gowda

Congress leader Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday said the people were suffering on account of the delay in constitution of a full-fledged Ministry in the State.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Gowda said the BJP had failed to constitute a full-fledged Ministry in the State even after almost six months of the B.S. Yediyurappa government coming to power.

The BJP government is making do with half the full strength of the Ministry. “How will they attend to the problems of the people without a full-fledged Ministry? You are not able to provide a Minister in charge of the districts. You are unable to take up flood relief work,” he said, accusing the BJP of committing gross injustice to the 6.5 crore people of the State, whose well-being rests on their shoulders.

While the State BJP is dogged by groupism, there are differences between the State leadership and central leadership in the party. “Because of these internal differences in the BJP, the people of the State are suffering”, he said, before adding that the Chief Minister had not been given a free hand by the central leadership in the administration of the State.

Fielding queries on the selection of a new President for KPCC, Mr. Gowda said the party leadership was holding consultations and an appropriate decision would be taken in the regard.

Mr. Gowda was in Mysuru as a Congress observer for the selection of candidates for the mayoral polls for which there was an understanding between JD (S) and Congress.