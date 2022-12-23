Delay in making caste census public questioned in Legislative Council

December 23, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The delay in making public the report on the social and economic survey of 2015, popularly called the caste census, was questioned in the Legislative Council on Friday.

BJP MLC K.P. Nanjundi Vishwakarma sought to know from the government the reasons for not disclosing the report on the caste census, which had been conducted by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission in 2015 after spending ₹162 crore.

Replying to the question, Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary said the report of the caste census did not bear the signature of the then Member-Secretary of the State Backward Classes’ Commission. As the report cannot become an official record till it was signed by the official concerned, the present commission had sought a direction in this regard from the State government. He said the matter was under the examination of the State government.

However, Mr. Vishwakarma said he was not satisfied with the Minister’s response as he had received a similar reply from the government when he had raised the matter earlier. An assurance had been given by the government in the previous sessions that the report will be made public after the appointment of the Chairman of the Commission.

He sought to know if the reluctance to make the report public was to avert the possibility of Backward Classes communities bringing pressure on the government for reservation on basis of their population as per the census.