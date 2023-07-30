Delay in launch of flight operations from Shivamogga airport due to withdrawal of Bomb Threat Contingency Plan license

July 30, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The launch of flight services for civilians from Shivamogga airport has been delayed due to the withdrawal of the no-objection certificate issued to the Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP) by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra has said.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga on July 29, Mr. Raghavendra said as per the initial schedule, the flight operations should have begun on August 11. The airport had received an NOC for BTCP as well. However, it was withdrawn by the DGCA on July 18. Now, flight operations have been rescheduled to take off from August 31.

Mr. Raghavendra said that earlier the BTCP had been worked out considering the cooperation of the nearest airport, Hubballi-Dharwad. Technical experts could reach the Shivamogag airport from Hubballi-Dharwad airport in case of a bomb threat. However, a recent revised policy by the DGCA has now made it mandatory for airports to have all technical support.

“Hence, the approval was withdrawn. However, the Shivamogga airport has all the physical structures necessary for the BTCP. After I met the senior officials of DGCA, the officials concerned were given time to fulfil the revised policy by August 20. The flight operations will start on August 31,” he said.

Three routes

Private airlines have shown interest in operating flights from Shivamogga to three destinations — Tirupati, Goa and Hyderabad. During the recent tender process, these routes were finalised.

The Airport Authority of India had instructed the private airlines to start operations within 90 days. “For the first three months, the flights will operate only during day daytime.” Later, after the completion of pending works, night operations will start,” he said.

Similarly, the Lok Sabha member said, he had requested connectivity to Mumbai as well. Every day, four to five buses travel to Mumbai from Shivamogga and nearby places. “The flight services to Mumbai will help the business people,” he added.