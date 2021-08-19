Delay in land acquisition hits Mysuru airport expansion plans

Mysuru

The immediate requirement to kickstart the project is about 115 acres

The proposed expansion of Mysuru airport has been held up due to delay in the land acquisition process though farmers are keen to strike a deal with the government.

The expansion entails runway extension besides construction of a subway perpendicular to the runway alignment in addition to expanding the terminal building. The airport currently has a runway length of 1740 metres and a breadth of 30 metres which is suitable for operating ATR-72 type of aircraft.

The proposal is to increase the runway length to 2750 metres and breadth to 45 metres so as to help operate bigger planes and enable direct long distance flights from the city.

Officials in the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that the immediate land requirement to kickstart the project is about 115 acres though nearly 187 acres will be required in all for completing the works.

The land acquisition has to be completed by the State government and though the farmers are willing to settle for the prevailing market rate, there has been no progress so far, said the officials.

Theprocess has been delayed due to the focus on fighting the pandemic and investment on health infrastructure and hence the delay was only expected.

But with the economy gradually gaining traction and the increase in vaccination coverage of the target population, there are hopes that the subsequent waves of the pandemic will be less virulent and will not derail the economy as during the first and the second wave, according to stakeholders who are now keen that the land acquisition process be initiated.

Meanwhile, farmers of Mandakalli and surrounding areas close to the project area have approached the airport officials in the recent past to ascertain the status of the airport works.

Their interest in the airport project stems from the fact that many of them have taken loans for personal reasons and were hoping to clear the loan by selling the land. But the delay has affected their calculations and they are now in the doldrums having to bear the steep rate of interest that is charged by the moneylenders.

The stakeholders in the commerce and industrial sector are also keen that the runway extension kicks off at the earliest as there is now a proposal before the National Highways Authority of India to widen the Mysuru-Nanjangud highway from the existing four lane to six lane.

In the event the road works are taken up and the airport expansion is cleared subsequently, it will amount to duplication of resources as the same highway will have to be dug up for construction of a subway underneath the runway.

The subway construction was accorded clearance by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after completion of a ground study by technical experts. The subway is necessitated to take up the runway extension which bisects the existing Mysuru-Nanjangud highway, diverting which will be prohibitive and unfeasible in terms of cost.