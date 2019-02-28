Delay in JD(S), Cong. seat-sharing pact may work to BJP’s advantage

With the calendar of events for Lok Sabha elections expected to be announced early next month, any further delay in forming a concrete seat-sharing pact between the Janata Dal (S) and Congress would leave little time for alliance candidates to work out a plan to unitedly fight against the BJP across constituencies.

Advantage BJP?

As the two parties have not made much headway so far in their discussions, except in a few seats, sources in the Congress feel that this might prove to be an advantage to the BJP which is capable of marshalling its resources, with the network of the Sangh Parivar.

According to Congress leaders, the seat-sharing formula is more or less finalised only for three constituencies — Shivamogga, Mandya, Hassan — with all three likely to go the way of the JD(S). Under the present circumstance, the Congress might give up two of its seats in southern parts of the State to its alliance partner.

Owing to a strong base, the JD(S) has been eyeing Congress seats such as Kolar, Chickballapur, and Tumakuru, which are also the Vokkaliga-dominated segments. It has also been bargaining hard to get Mysuru-Kodagu and Bengaluru North. But talks have not progressed on sharing these five seats, sources said.

More time to adjust

The party leaders admitted that the delays in seat sharing and announcement of candidates would give the JD(S) and Congress very few days to canvas the entire constituency.

More significantly, workers of the ruling parties, who campaigned against each other in 2018 Assembly elections, would require more time to adjust and work with each other.

At the present juncture, it appears as though the ruling parties are more keen to outsmart each other by focusing on getting a larger share of seats rather than winning them.

The BJP has already launched its campaign from Hubballi with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hitting out at the coalition parties and their perceived differences. The saffron party is expected to use any friction between the Congress and JD(S) to expand its own footprint.